Energy in America
Published

Federal judge rules against Trump admin, allows offshore wind project to resume

Revolution Wind was 80% complete when administration issued stop-work order in August

Seafreeze Fisheries liaison Meghan Lapp discusses the Trump administration's efforts to shut down the offshore wind industry on 'The Bottom Line.' video

Wind farms will destroy the planet, says Meghan Lapp

Seafreeze Fisheries liaison Meghan Lapp discusses the Trump administration's efforts to shut down the offshore wind industry on 'The Bottom Line.'

Construction on a U.S. offshore wind project has resumed after a federal judge ruled that Denmark's Orsted may move forward, even as the Trump administration’s broader legal effort to permanently block the project remains ongoing.

The ruling, handed down on Monday, is a legal setback for President Donald Trump. Attorneys for the administration had argued that the project, located 15 miles off the coast of Rhode Island, failed to comply with some conditions of its permit.

A stop-work order was issued on August 22 for Revolution Wind by the U.S. Bureau of Energy Management. Revolution Wind was 80% complete with all offshore foundations in place and 45 of 65 wind turbines installed at the time.

"Revolution Wind is back on track," Connecticut's Democratic Governor Ned Lamont wrote on X on Tuesday. "Nearly complete, this project will power 350,000 homes, lower energy costs, support countless jobs, and pave the way for a clean energy future."

GROUNDBREAKING PROJECT SPARKS NEW ERA OF NUCLEAR ENERGY IN US

Revolution Wind equipment under construction

Wind turbine foundation components at the Revolution Wind construction hub at the Port of Providence in Providence, Rhode Island, US, on Thursday, June 13, 2024.  (Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Orsted and joint venture partner Skyborn Renewables have already spent or committed about $5 billion to the project, according to U.S. court filings by the companies obtained by Reuters. They would incur over $1 billion in breakaway costs if it were to be canceled.

BLUE STATE SCRAMBLES TO STOP BIG OIL COMPANIES FROM FLEEING

Wind turbine foundation

"President Trump was elected with a resounding mandate to end Joe Biden's war on American energy and restore our country's energy dominance – which includes prioritizing the most effective and reliable tools to power our country," a White House spokesperson told Bloomberg Law. 

WInd turbine parts in Connecticut in August 2025

Parts of wind turbines sit at the State Pier in New London, Connecticut, on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, ahead of a press conference held in response to the Trump administration's order to halt construction on the Revolution Wind project.  (Aaron Flaum/Hartford Courant/Tribune News Service / Getty Images)

The spokesperson added that the ruling "will not be the final say on the matter."

Reuters contributed to this report. 