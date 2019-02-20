Fed minutes reveal uncertainty about future rate hikes

During their January meeting, Federal Reserve officials supported a patient approach to monetary policy, prompted by concerns about the potential effects of geopolitical turmoil on the global economy.

Minutes from the Jan.29-30 meeting of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, released on Wednesday, revealed that committee members voted to maintain the target range for the benchmark federal funds rate at 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent, while continuing to signal a dovish approach to further policy moves in the year ahead -- depending on the outcome of some geopolitical concerns.

Although some participants, according to the minutes, suggested that it was “not yet clear” what adjustments to interest rates will need to be made moving forward, others argued that rate increases “might prove necessary only if inflation outcomes were higher than in their baseline outlook.”

However, policymakers noted that maintaining the current target range for the federal funds rate posed “few risks” at this point.

The minutes offered a glimpse into the decisionmaking process from three weeks, when policymakers said they voted to keep interest rates unchanged.

At a press conference following the two-day meeting, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that despite relatively strong economic data, the cumulative effect from the U.S.-China trade war; uncertainties surrounding Brexit and economic fallout from the 35-day partial government shutdown in the U.S. warranted a “patient wait-and-see approach” regarding future rate decisions.

"We still see sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor conditions and inflation near 2 percent," Powell said at the time. "But the crosscurrents suggest a less favorable outlook.”

That sentiment has been echoed by several other Fed presidents, who have preached patience in their approach to interest rate hikes.

