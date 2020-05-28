Fed lending program for state, local governments up and running

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

The Federal Reserve's lending facility for state and local governments is officially up and running, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Thursday.

The municipal liquidity facility allows states, as well as cities and counties, that face revenue shortfalls as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing economic lockdown to borrow money from the U.S. central bank.

FED'S POWELL WARNS VIRUS RECOVERY COULD STRETCH THROUGH END OF 2021

The Fed created the $500 billion facility to directly purchase state and local debt; counties with at least 500,000 residents and cities with at least 250,000 are eligible. The Treasury Department has provided $35 billion to account for any losses.

Previously, only one of the lending facilities established by the Fed had been deployed, according to a report released last week by a bipartisan oversight committee. The Treasury has disbursed $37.5 billion of the funds to the Fed's Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility, which is supposed to purchase corporate debt.

FED PLEDGES AGGRESSIVE ACTION TO SUPPORT US ECONOMY

FOX Business' Edward Lawrence contributed to this report