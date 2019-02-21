Farming community in Delaware hopes for a good trade deal

With everyone eying trade talks between the United States and China, many congressional leaders are expressing how the deal will affect the country.

Delaware Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (D) believes securing a trade deal between the world's two largest economies is very important.

"We have a large farming company here. Soybeans, corn are important to us and the tariffs have been a real challenge on our farming community," Rochester said during an interview on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" on Thursday.

The Democratic lawmaker is also concerned about how to ensure that American intellectual property is protected while keeping an eye on possible currency manipulation.

"We are cautiously optimistic and we'll wait and see what the trade deal looks like, but it is very important for the state of Delaware that we get something that is good," Rochester said.