Ohio farmers struggling to grow crops after record flooding

Some American farmers in the Midwest are questioning how they’ll keep things afloat following a devastating season driven by Mother Nature’s powerful forces.

According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, about 131,000 acres will go unplanted in July. That accounts for close to half of the country’s total crop, according to estimates from Wood County’s Farm Service Agency.

The Journal says that means only one out of every five cornfields has a crop growing.

That’s left cooperatives to cut employee hours, feed shortages for cattlemen and more farmers needing to borrow from banks. Some may not get to growing anything until next autumn.

The report explains it could cost crop-insurance payouts to soar up to $1 billion, with an estimated 10 million acres that could go unplanted across the country.

