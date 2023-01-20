Existing home sales tumbled in December for 11th straight month, falling to lowest level since 2010

U.S. existing home sales slowed for the 11th consecutive month in December as higher mortgage rates , surging inflation and steep home prices sapped consumer demand from the housing market.

Sales of previously owned homes tumbled 1.5% in December from the prior month to an annual rate of 4.02 million units, according to new data released Friday by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). It is the slowest pace since November 2010, when the U.S. was still in the throes of the housing crisis.

"December was another difficult month for buyers, who continue to face limited inventory and high mortgage rates," NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun said in a statement. "However, expect sales to pick up again soon since mortgage rates have markedly declined after peaking late last year."




