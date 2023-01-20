Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Housing

Existing home sales tumbled in December for 11th straight month, falling to lowest level since 2010

Higher mortgage rates have caused home sales to fall for 11 consecutive months

close
Douglas Elliman executive director of sales Dina Goldentayer discusses Florida’s red-hot housing market as demand continues to rise on ‘Mornings with Maria.’  video

Southern Florida’s housing inventory is still ‘quite limited’: Dina Goldentayer

Douglas Elliman executive director of sales Dina Goldentayer discusses Florida’s red-hot housing market as demand continues to rise on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ 

U.S. existing home sales slowed for the 11th consecutive month in December as higher mortgage rates, surging inflation and steep home prices sapped consumer demand from the housing market. 

Sales of previously owned homes tumbled 1.5% in December from the prior month to an annual rate of 4.02 million units, according to new data released Friday by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). It is the slowest pace since November 2010, when the U.S. was still in the throes of the housing crisis. 

"December was another difficult month for buyers, who continue to face limited inventory and high mortgage rates," NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun said in a statement. "However, expect sales to pick up again soon since mortgage rates have markedly declined after peaking late last year."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
 