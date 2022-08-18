Expand / Collapse search
Economy

Existing home sales plunge 5.9% in July to lowest level in 2 years

US experiencing a 'housing recession' as home sales, building activity plunges

National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard weighs in on 'Varney & Co.'

What's causing the housing affordability 'crisis'?

National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard weighs in on 'Varney & Co.' 

U.S. existing home sales dropped to a fresh two-year low in July as rising mortgage rates and the relentless increase in home values slowed activity by edging prospective homebuyers out of the market.

Sales of previously owned homes tumbled 5.9% in July from the previous month to an annual rate of 4.81 million units, according to new data released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors. It marks the sixth consecutive month that sales have declined. On an annual basis, home sales plunged 20.2% in July.  

"We're witnessing a housing recession in terms of declining home sales and home building," NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun said. "However, it's not a recession in home prices."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.