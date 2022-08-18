Existing home sales plunge 5.9% in July to lowest level in 2 years

U.S. existing home sales dropped to a fresh two-year low in July as rising mortgage rates and the relentless increase in home values slowed activity by edging prospective homebuyers out of the market.

Sales of previously owned homes tumbled 5.9% in July from the previous month to an annual rate of 4.81 million units, according to new data released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors. It marks the sixth consecutive month that sales have declined. On an annual basis, home sales plunged 20.2% in July.

"We're witnessing a housing recession in terms of declining home sales and home building," NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun said. "However, it's not a recession in home prices."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.