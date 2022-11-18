Existing home sales drop for ninth straight month in October

U.S. existing home sales slowed for the ninth straight month in October as rising mortgage rates , surging inflation and steep home prices drained consumer demand.

Sales of previously owned homes tumbled 5.9% in October from the previous month to an annual rate of 4.43 million units, according to new data released Friday by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). That is slightly better than what economists were expecting, according to Refinitiv.

On an annual basis, home sales plunged 28.4% in October.

"More potential homebuyers were squeezed out from qualifying for a mortgage in October as mortgage rates climbed higher," NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun said in a statement. "The impact is greater in expensive areas of the country and in markets that witnessed significant home price gains in recent years."

The interest rate-sensitive housing market has borne the brunt of the Federal Reserve's aggressive campaign to tighten policy and slow the economy.

Policymakers already lifted the benchmark federal funds rate six consecutive times – including four 75 basis point increases in June, July, September and November – and have shown no sign of pausing as they try to crush inflation that is still running near a 40-year high.

The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 6.61% this week, according to the latest data released Thursday from mortgage lender Freddie Mac. That is significantly higher than just one year ago when rates stood at 3.10%, although it's down from a peak of 7.08%.

