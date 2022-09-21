Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Housing

Existing home sales drop 0.4% in August to lowest level since 2020

US experiencing a 'housing recession' as home sales, building activity plunges

close
Wall Street Journal Chief Economic Correspondent Nick Timiraos discussed strategy surrounding the Fed's speculated decision to combat inflation by potentially hiking interest rates by another 75 basis points ahead of their announcement Wednesday. video

Economy 'doesn't work' if inflation is 'this high': WSJ economic correspondent

Wall Street Journal Chief Economic Correspondent Nick Timiraos discussed strategy surrounding the Fed's speculated decision to combat inflation by potentially hiking interest rates by another 75 basis points ahead of their announcement Wednesday.

U.S. existing home sales slowed for the seventh straight month in August as rising mortgage rates, surging inflation and steep home prices continued to push prospective buyers out of the market.

Sales of previously owned homes tumbled 0.4% in August from the previous month to an annual rate of 4.80 million units, according to new data released Wednesday by the National Association of Realtors. That is better than what economists were expecting, according to Refinitiv.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.