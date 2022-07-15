Expand / Collapse search
Ex-Obama adviser defends Biden's economic team: 'Excellent' experts in a 'very difficult situation

White House economists under pressure as inflation hits another record high in June

Former Obama Council of Economic Advisers Chair Jason Furman discusses Biden’s economic team, saying the president has ‘quality advisement’ on ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast.’ video

During an interview on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday, former Obama Council of Economic Advisers Chair Jason Furman reacted to pressure facing President Biden's economic advisers on record-high inflation, arguing the White House is in a difficult situation both economically and politically. 

JASON FURMAN: It's a very difficult situation, both economically. I think his top economic advisers are excellent. I think they're just dealing with a very hard situation economically and also politically… It's hard to work with this Congress and get things done that you might want to help. But, yeah, I don't think it's a lack of talent. It's complicated.

President Joe Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about inflation (Getty Images / Getty Images)

JUNE RETAIL SALES CLIMB MORE THAN EXPECTED AS AMERICANS CONFRONT SEARING-HOT INFLATION 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: 

Former Obama Council of Economic Advisers Chair Jason Furman provides expert analysis of the U.S. economy, arguing that we need to be more ‘aggressive’ to bring down rates.  video

