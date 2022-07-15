Ex-Obama adviser defends Biden's economic team: 'Excellent' experts in a 'very difficult situation

During an interview on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday, former Obama Council of Economic Advisers Chair Jason Furman reacted to pressure facing President Biden's economic advisers on record-high inflation, arguing the White House is in a difficult situation both economically and politically.

JASON FURMAN: It's a very difficult situation, both economically. I think his top economic advisers are excellent. I think they're just dealing with a very hard situation economically and also politically… It's hard to work with this Congress and get things done that you might want to help. But, yeah, I don't think it's a lack of talent. It's complicated.

