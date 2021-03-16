Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Economy

EU recovery stimulus may prove too little: ECB's Schnabel

Executive board member says $893 billion in capital should be spent as fast as possible

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for March 16

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

PARIS - The European Union’s 750 billion euro ($893 billion) economic recovery fund may prove too small and what matters now is spending the money as fast as possible, ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said.

EU governments have until the end of next month to submit detailed plans on how to spend funds from the 27-nation bloc’s landmark stimulus fund.

The European Commission and the governments have yet to agree on structural reforms, while domestic politics in some countries has fuelled concerns of possible delays.

ECB LIKELY TO SIGNAL FASTER MONEY PRINTING TO COMBAT YIELD RISE

The European Union’s 750 billion euro ($893 billion) economic recovery fund may prove too small and what matters now is spending the money as fast as possible, ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said. (Getty Images)

“It’s possible that the European support plan proves to be insufficient, but that debate is premature,” Schnabel said in an interview with French newspaper Les Echos published on Tuesday.

“What matters now is that the European funds that have been approved are paid out as quickly as possible. It’s absolutely essential, any delay would be harmful,” she added.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The European Commission hopes that by September it can start disbursing the money, which will be raised through joint borrowing by EU member states.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has started making payouts under a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package.