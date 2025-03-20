EU delays imposing first round of retaliatory tariffs against US until mid-April

The European Union (EU) has delayed imposing its first retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. until mid-April, after President Donald Trump threatened a 25% tariff increase on all steel and aluminum imports earlier this month, according to Reuters.

The countermeasures of around $28 billion on U.S. goods, including a 50% tariff on American whiskey, were originally set to phase in on April 1, with a second wave to hit on April 13.

However, the EU decided on Thursday to delay imposing all retaliatory tariffs until mid-April, Reuters reported.

The outlet said the delay will give the EU more time to negotiate with the U.S. and review products subject to the new tax.

"We are now considering to align the timing of the two sets of EU counter-measures so we can consult with member states on both lists simultaneously, and this would also give us extra time for negotiations with our American partners," European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said in a hearing at the European Parliament on Thursday, according to Reuters.

After the EU first announced its countermeasures, Trump responded by threatening a 200% tariff on wine and other alcohol products from its European counterparts if the union were to proceed with its retaliatory tariffs.

"If this Tariff is not removed immediately, the U.S. will shortly place a 200% Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER E.U. REPRESENTED COUNTRIES. This will be great for the Wine and Champagne businesses in the U.S.," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Prime Minister Micheal Martin of Ireland, a major whiskey exporter, said on Thursday that delaying countermeasures was a sensible decision and would allow Europe to "wisely and strategically respond," according to Reuters.

Sefcovic indicated that little progress has been made in de-escalating the global trade war, the outlet reported.

"I don't think that the U.S. thinking is in that direction," Sefcovic said about proposals to lower import duties. "And currently they believe that the best way to do this is through the tariff policy. I hope that one day we will get to this discussion, but currently we are clearly not there."

