Ernst & Young to lay off about 3000 US-based employees

The cuts will primarily impact Ernst & Young's consulting business according to reports

S&P 500 companies likely at beginning stages of layoffs: Bill Pulte

Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte discusses how the Trump indictment could affect the economy and job market on Cavuto: Coast to Coast.

Ernst & Young's U.S. arm said on Monday it was shedding 5% of its workforce, less than a week after the unit's objection torpedoed the global accounting giant's plan to break up its audit and consulting units.

The layoffs will affect around 3,000 of the company's U.S. employees.

The decision was taken after assessing the impact of current economic conditions, strong employee retention rates and "overcapacity" in parts of the company, EY U.S. said.

ERNST & YOUNG HALTS BREAKUP PLAN AFTER REVOLT BY US LEADERS

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Ernst &amp; Young is seen in Zurich, Switzerland November 13, 2020.  (REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann / Reuters Photos)

After months of trying to woo partners, London-based EY last week called off a proposed overhaul of its businesses that was meant to address regulatory concerns over potential conflicts of interest after its U.S. Executive Committee decided not to ratify the plan.

Corporate America has been hit by a wave of layoffs after the Federal Reserve's quantitative tightening yanked the economy out of pandemic-era exuberance.

Ernst & Young is a leading audit and business advisory firm, providing a wide range of assurance and advisory services. ( PAUL J.RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Among EY's "Big Four" peers, KPMG is reportedly laying off some staff. Deloitte and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) are also part of the Big Four.

EY's layoffs were first reported by the Financial Times, which said the cuts would chiefly affect the consulting business.