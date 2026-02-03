Energy giant bets big on US, says its electricity market 'hottest' in the world

Siemens Energy said Tuesday it will invest $1 billion to expand power grid and gas turbine manufacturing in the United States as rising electricity demand from data centers and artificial intelligence strains the nation’s energy infrastructure.

"The U.S. is the hottest electricity market at the moment in the world," CEO Christian Bruch said in an interview, Bloomberg News reported. "The Trump Administration’s push for data centers and speeding that up" is helping to drive demand.

The investment is expected to create more than 1,500 highly skilled jobs across manufacturing, engineering and operations as Siemens Energy increases production capacity and workforce levels in the U.S.

Bruch's comments echo President Donald Trump, who repeatedly has described America as "hot" and the "hottest country in the world" under his second term as part of an ongoing sharp rebuke of the Biden administration and its various foreign and economic policies that Trump claims stifled American growth and hobbled the nation's standing on the world stage.

The Siemens deal will lead to benefit at least six states specifically, Fox News Digital learned, with hiring concentrated in the southeast United States.

"This massive investment underscores President Trump’s commitment to reshore American manufacturing, create high-skilled jobs for American workers, and secure our power grid as electricity demand continues to grow," White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers told Fox News Digital of the investment. "Together, President Trump and private partners are working to make America wealthy and energy dominant again."

In Mississippi’s Greater Richland area, the company plans a new high-voltage switchgear facility with a training center and up to 300 new hires. North Carolina is slated for the biggest job lift — about 500 roles across Charlotte, Winston-Salem and Raleigh — as turbine manufacturing resumes in Charlotte, parts production expands in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and grid engineering, project execution and R&D grow in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Alabama, Florida, Texas and New York also are expected to benefit from the deal, including upgrading facilities that manufacture and service equipment used to move gas and liquids through pipelines in the Empire State.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, who chairs Trump's National Energy Dominance Council, called the investment "tremendous" as the administration locks down an expanded supply chain that simultaneously brings manufacturing and jobs back to U.S. soil.

"We appreciate great partners like Siemens Energy, who proactively partner with the Trump administration for the benefit of the American people, prioritizing critical components to make the United States Energy Dominant!" Burgum said.

The move comes as major technology companies pour hundreds of billions of dollars into new U.S. data centers, driving a sharp increase in electricity demand that utilities say the country’s aging power grid was not designed to handle.

Government reports have warned that data centers could account for as much as 12% of U.S. electricity demand within two years, nearly triple their share in 2024.

"Siemens Energy has been making things in the United States for more than a century, and we are experiencing a once-in-a-generation growth opportunity driven by the resurgence of U.S. manufacturing and the expansion of artificial intelligence," Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch said in a statement.

Surging power needs tied to large technology projects have fueled a wave of deals aimed at adding new generation and grid capacity, though supply-chain constraints, lengthy permitting timelines and regulatory hurdles continue to slow those efforts.

Siemens Energy said the $1 billion U.S. investment is part of a broader $7 billion global expansion plan and includes targeted upgrades at existing American facilities, as well as construction of a new grid-equipment factory in Mississippi.

The expansion is expected to increase Siemens Energy’s global production capacity for large gas turbines by roughly 20%.