Employees’ top 10 job concerns

Having problems finding a work-life balance, office politics bothering you? These concerns are completely normal, according to LinkedIn. The company’s survey ranked the top 10 concerns of employees in the workplace. Here they are.

1. Finding work-life balance

2. Managing workload

3. Dealing with coworkers

4. Workplace politics

5. Dealing with managers

6. Growing their career

7. Passion about what they do

8. Not having somebody to turn to for help

9. Equal pay/negotiating salary

10. Answering all of their emails