Emergency SNAP benefits ending after 3 years

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency benefits have come to an end for tens of states.

The allotments were issued through February, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congress temporarily increased SNAP benefits due to the public health emergency in March 2020.

It passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 in December 2022, giving the benefits an expiration date. Notably, President Biden announced last month that the federal government will end its COVID-19 pandemic emergency declaration on May 11.



While some states had already stopped issuing emergency allotments, other states and territories had benefits return to normal amounts starting this month. Those states include California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and 24 others.

The Department of Agriculture reports that more than 41 million Americans receive food-buying benefits through SNAP, formerly known as the Food Stamp Program.

An analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities found the average recipient will receive $90 less per month than before. Some states may opt to use their own funds to provide residents with benefits that are higher than the federal minimum.

SNAP households looking for additional information on these changes are asked to contact their local SNAP office or the department's Hunger Hotline at 1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479).