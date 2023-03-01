Expand / Collapse search
Emergency SNAP benefits ending after 3 years

More than 41 million Americans receive benefits through SNAP

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency benefits have come to an end for tens of states. 

The allotments were issued through February, amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Congress temporarily increased SNAP benefits due to the public health emergency in March 2020.

It passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 in December 2022, giving the benefits an expiration date. Notably, President Biden announced last month that the federal government will end its COVID-19 pandemic emergency declaration on May 11.

A box of groceries in Washington, D.C.

Eligible residents receive a box once a month from the Capitol Area Food Bank in Southeast, Washington, D.C., on Jan. 22, 2023.  (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images / Getty Images)

While some states had already stopped issuing emergency allotments, other states and territories had benefits return to normal amounts starting this month. Those states include California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and 24 others.

"SNAP/EBT Food Stamp Benefits Accepted" is displayed on a screen

"SNAP/EBT Food Stamp Benefits Accepted" is displayed on a screen inside a Family Dollar Stores Inc. store in Chicago, March 3, 2020.  (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Department of Agriculture reports that more than 41 million Americans receive food-buying benefits through SNAP, formerly known as the Food Stamp Program.

Kimberly Bungard signs up for the monthly groceries

Kimberly Bungard signs up for the monthly groceries offered by the Capitol Area Food Bank in Southeast, Washington, D.C., on Jan. 22, 2023.  (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images / Getty Images)

An analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities found the average recipient will receive $90 less per month than before. Some states may opt to use their own funds to provide residents with benefits that are higher than the federal minimum.

SNAP households looking for additional information on these changes are asked to contact their local SNAP office or the department's Hunger Hotline at 1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479).