Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

SNAP emergency food benefits ending for millions of residents

Over 41 million Americans receive benefits through SNAP

close
Financial expert and podcast host Rachel Cruze shares her best food budgeting tips for consumers as inflation continues to burden shoppers nationwide on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.' video

Consumers can save on food by being ‘intentional’ about where you shop: Rachel Cruze

Financial expert and podcast host Rachel Cruze shares her best food budgeting tips for consumers as inflation continues to burden shoppers nationwide on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.'

Residents of more than 30 states who rely on federal assistance for food will see benefits shrink by March.

The temporary boost to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic — known as emergency allotments — is set to end nationwide after the February 2023 issuance. 

For 32 states — as well as Washington, D.C.; Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands — benefits will return to normal amounts next month. 

Some states had already stopped issuing those allotments, including Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wyoming. 

US SPIRITS REACH RECORD SALES IN 2022, BOOSTING 'FRAGILE' HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY

New York City supermarket shoppers

People shop at a supermarket in New York City on Aug. 10, 2022. (Liao Pan/China News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

More than 41 million Americans receive food-buying benefits through SNAP

"That’s why it’s so important they know what’s happening to their benefits — and when — so they can plan for themselves and their families," the Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition said in a release. 

Potatoes at a grocery store in California

A shopper is seen past a sign displaying the price per pound of russet potatoes at a supermarket in Montebello, California, on Aug. 23, 2022. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The department noted that the end of the allotments would be a "substantial change" for many households

Florida shoppers at a grocery store

A woman walks past the produce aisle in a Walmart store in Miami Beach, Florida. (Jeff Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We are working closely with all our federal, state and local partners to ensure SNAP participants are aware of the upcoming changes, so they aren’t caught by surprise," it said. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS 

Anyone looking for additional information is advised to contact their local SNAP office or contact the department's Hunger Hotline.