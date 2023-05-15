Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk

Elon Musk subpoenaed by US Virgin Islands in JPMorgan Chase-Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit

The U.S. Virgin Islands says the subpoena was issued on April 28

'The Evening Edit' panelists Khadeeja Safdar and David Benoit discuss their Wall Street Journal story that reveals the names of those on Jeffrey Epstein's private calendar.  video

Wall Street Journal reporters share how they uncovered Epstein's private calendar

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is facing a subpoena from the U.S. Virgin Islands in relation to its lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase, who it wants to hold liable for sex trafficking acts committed by Jeffrey Epstein.

The U.S. Virgin Islands government isn't able to find Musk in order to serve him with the subpoena, and is asking a federal judge to serve it on Tesla Inc. instead.

According to a court filing, the subpoena was issued on April 28.

Lawyers for the island wrote that an investigative firm was contracted to find possible addresses for Musk and also reached out to a lawyer for Musk, but hasn't received a response.

JPMORGAN CHASE URGES 'NO' VOTE ON SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO EVALUATE ALLEGED RELIGIOUS DISCRIMINATION AT BANK

Twitter CEO Elon Musk speaks

Twitter CEO Elon Musk speaks at the "Twitter 2.0: From Conversations to Partnerships," marketing conference in Miami Beach, Florida, on April 18, 2023. ((Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

U.S. Virgin Islands is suing the bank giant because it believes that JPMorgan enabled recruiters of Epstein to pay victims and was "indispensable to the operation and concealment of the Epstein trafficking enterprise."

JEFFREY EPSTEIN-RELATED LAWSUIT REVEALS EXPLOSIVE NEW DETAILS: REPORT

JPMorgan

Main entrance at JPMorgan Chase headquarters in New York City. (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

It also says that Epstein could have referred or have attempted to refer Musk to JPMorgan Chase.

Musk

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Elon Musk attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022, in New York City.  ((Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage) / Getty Images)

Lawyers for JPMorgan said that Epstein's victims are entitled to justice, but the litigation brought against the company is meritless.

The Asssociated Press contributed to this report.