Elon Musk's California Hyperloop test tunnel dismantled, to become parking spaces: report

Elon Musk's Hyperloop test tunnel has reportedly been dismantled.

The futuristic project near the SpaceX office in Hawthorne, California, has been indefinitely shelved, according to Bloomberg.

Through Hyperloop, Musk is seeking to revolutionize transportation by sending passengers packed into pods through an intercity system of giant, underground vacuum tubes. According to Musk's The Boring Company, the high-speed transit system would carry passengers in the pods at more than 600 mph.

Precision Construction Services was responsible for everything inside the prototype tube, including the light and aluminum track.

TESLA'S CALIFORNIA EV MARKET SHARE SLIPS AS RIVALS STEP UP

Precision's owner, Erik Wright, learned the tunnel's fate via text message a few months ago, Bloomberg reported.

The outlet said that an unnamed local city council member had reported that parking space for SpaceX workers would fill the spot where the tunnel once ran.

In April, the billionaire tweeted that The Boring Company, which has devised a transit system using tunnels and Tesla vehicles in Las Vegas, would attempt to build a working Hyperloop.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Also in April, the company said that it would begin testing the Hyperloop at "full scale" sometime this year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business' requests for comment from SpaceX and the Boring Co. were not immediately returned.

Reuters contributed to this report.