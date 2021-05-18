EBay hires JetBlue CFO to lead its finances

E-commerce platform eBay Inc. is turning to the finance chief of airline JetBlue Airways Corp. to oversee its finances, ending a search that began over a year ago.

The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Monday said Steve Priest would take over as its chief financial officer, effective June 21. He is set to succeed interim CFO Andy Cring, who has been in the role since September 2019.

Mr. Priest, 51, has served as JetBlue’s CFO since February 2017. He joined the New York-based low-cost carrier in August 2015 to manage its strategic initiatives after working at U.K. carrier British Airways for nearly 20 years, including as senior vice president for strategy and planning. He plans to leave JetBlue on June 11, the company said.

Ursula Hurley, JetBlue’s head of treasury and investor relations since April 13, will take over as acting CFO, JetBlue said on Monday.

EBay’s CFO appointment comes about a year after Jamie Iannone, a former Walmart Inc. executive, took over as chief executive of the company. Mr. Iannone in April 2020 replaced former CFO Scott Schenkel, who had served as interim CEO since September 2019.