Home Depot cuts 800 jobs, orders corporate staff back to office full time

Home Depot announced Wednesday it was eliminating 800 jobs tied to its Atlanta store support center.

The company also said it would require its corporate employees to return to the office full-time, five days a week.

"We’re simplifying our corporate operations to better support our stores and our customers," Home Depot said in a statement to FOX Business. "These changes include a reduction in roles associated with our store support center and a transition to a five-day in-office schedule for our corporate staff."

The company said its goal is to "drive greater agility and position the company to move faster and stay even more closely connected with our frontline associates."

While the home-improvement retailer called the layoffs a "difficult decision," it said it would offer affected employees separation packages, transitional benefits and job placement support.

Home Depot is projecting a sharp drop in fiscal 2025 profit in its latest quarterly earnings, according to Reuters.

The retailer's personnel change came as numerous companies announced job cuts.

Amazon said Wednesday it will cut roughly 16,000 roles across the company as part of an organizational overhaul aimed at "reducing layers, increasing ownership, and removing bureaucracy."

The United Parcel Service said Tuesday it is aiming to slash up to 30,000 operational roles this year as part of its transformation strategy.

Earlier this week, Nike said it plans on cutting nearly 800 jobs amid an automation push at the footwear and apparel giant's distribution centers.