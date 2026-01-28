Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Home Depot
Published

Home Depot cuts 800 jobs, orders corporate staff back to office full time

Atlanta-based retailer says its goal is to 'drive greater agility'

close
‘The Big Money Show’ panel reacts to new data showing Gen Z hiring has collapsed while older workers stay in the workforce longer. video

Hiring collapse hits Gen Z while older workers see record job gains

‘The Big Money Show’ panel reacts to new data showing Gen Z hiring has collapsed while older workers stay in the workforce longer.

Home Depot announced Wednesday it was eliminating 800 jobs tied to its Atlanta store support center.

The company also said it would require its corporate employees to return to the office full-time, five days a week.

"We’re simplifying our corporate operations to better support our stores and our customers," Home Depot said in a statement to FOX Business. "These changes include a reduction in roles associated with our store support center and a transition to a five-day in-office schedule for our corporate staff."

The company said its goal is to "drive greater agility and position the company to move faster and stay even more closely connected with our frontline associates."

MIKE ROWE WARNS AI WILL HIT WHITE-COLLAR WORKERS HARDEST — WELDERS ARE SAFE FOR NOW

Home Depot logo on building

Home Depot announced it will cut about 800 jobs tied to its Atlanta store support center as part of a corporate restructuring. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images / Getty Images)

While the home-improvement retailer called the layoffs a "difficult decision," it said it would offer affected employees separation packages, transitional benefits and job placement support.

Home Depot is projecting a sharp drop in fiscal 2025 profit in its latest quarterly earnings, according to Reuters.

THESE ARE THE TOP 10 JOBS IN THE US FOR 2026, ACCORDING TO INDEED

Home Depot employee using a handheld device.

Home Depot said it will eliminate about 800 jobs linked to its Atlanta store support center. (Chris Rank/Bloombereg / Getty Images)

The retailer's personnel change came as numerous companies announced job cuts.

Amazon said Wednesday it will cut roughly 16,000 roles across the company as part of an organizational overhaul aimed at "reducing layers, increasing ownership, and removing bureaucracy."

The United Parcel Service said Tuesday it is aiming to slash up to 30,000 operational roles this year as part of its transformation strategy.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A customer shops in the lumber section of a Home Depot store.

Home Depot confirmed hundreds of job cuts tied to its Atlanta-based support center. (Mario Tama/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Nike said it plans on cutting nearly 800 jobs amid an automation push at the footwear and apparel giant's distribution centers.