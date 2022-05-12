Dr. Oz torches Biden’s policies: Inflation’s ‘number one driver’ is energy prices

Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz joined "Varney & Co.," Thursday, arguing that energy prices are the "number one driver" of inflation as he slammed Biden’s economic policies.

DR. MEHMET OZ: Washington keeps getting it wrong. Part of the reason that I'm leading in the Senate campaign here is because I've been calling that out, and they get it wrong because they don't understand the values of America, in this part of the country anyway…more importantly, they have false ideologies, false narratives. So let's take energy…there's no debate in Pennsylvania [about] what we should do. The Green New Deal is a lie. It cannot work in the ways described. I'm speaking about that as a scientist. But here in Pennsylvania, we know we've got more natural gas under our feet that you could possibly use in this country in [200]-300 years.

