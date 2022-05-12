Dr. Oz torches Biden’s policies: Inflation’s ‘number one driver’ is energy prices
Biden admin doesn't 'understand values of America,' the Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate stresses
Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz joined "Varney & Co.," Thursday, arguing that energy prices are the "number one driver" of inflation as he slammed Biden’s economic policies.
INFLATION GAVE MOST AMERICANS A 2.6% WAGE CUT IN APRIL
DR. MEHMET OZ: Washington keeps getting it wrong. Part of the reason that I'm leading in the Senate campaign here is because I've been calling that out, and they get it wrong because they don't understand the values of America, in this part of the country anyway…more importantly, they have false ideologies, false narratives. So let's take energy…there's no debate in Pennsylvania [about] what we should do. The Green New Deal is a lie. It cannot work in the ways described. I'm speaking about that as a scientist. But here in Pennsylvania, we know we've got more natural gas under our feet that you could possibly use in this country in [200]-300 years.
…
We know that harvesting natural gas under our feet would allow us to do the equivalent of electrifying every vehicle in America, plus, putting a solar panel on every roof…it's a pretty good thing, even if you're a green advocate, but most importantly, it's the number one driver of inflation, energy prices…if you really want to deal with inflation, stop trying to get the Fed to crush the economy. Stop talking about supply chain stuff, that'll take a long time to fix, deal with the energy prices, which we have autonomous control over. It also is good foreign policy, and it's good for domestic economy.
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE