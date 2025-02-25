DOGE claims $65B in total estimated savings as 'Agency Efficiency Leaderboard' is launched

The Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, launched an "Agency Efficiency Leaderboard" early Tuesday morning, which shows which government agencies have saved the most in canceled contracts and other cost-cutting measures.

DOGE, led by billionaire Elon Musk, also a senior advisor to President Donald Trump, purports that its total estimated savings as of Monday are $65 billion.

The savings come from a "combination of fraud detection/deletion, contract/lease cancellations, contract/lease renegotiations, asset sales, grant cancellations, workforce reductions, programmatic changes, and regulatory savings," according to DOGE.

"We are working to upload all of this data in a digestible and fully transparent manner with clear assumptions, consistent with applicable rules and regulations," DOGE said on its website.

WHAT HAS DOGE CUT SO FAR?

The department listed contracts that have been posted publicly by the Federal Procurement Data System, or FPDS, but DOGE emphasized that the FPDS posting of final termination notices can have up to a one-month lag.

"There may be discrepencies between FPDS and the posted numbers, the latter of which originate directly from the agency contracting officials," DOGE said.

At the top of DOGE's "Agency Efficiency Leaderboard" for most savings are the Department of Education, General Services Administration, Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Labor and Office of Personnel Management.

The agencies with the least savings, DOGE says, are the Department of State, National Institutes of Health, Department of Transportation, Department of Energy and Department of Commerce.

Last week, DOGE claimed it saved $55 billion, but nearly 40% of the canceled contracts did not save any money, since the total value had already been fully obligated, meaning the government has a legal requirement to spend the funds for goods or services or has already spent the money, according to multiple outlets, including The Washington Post.

Additionally, the alleged $55 billion in savings DOGE claimed at the time only amounted to about $8.6 billion when the items it listed were added up, according to Bloomberg Law. Taken into account to reach the lower total is an error in the data published by DOGE that initially mislabeled a contract as $8 billion before it was later corrected in the federal database to only be $8 million.