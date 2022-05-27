Dismissing recession probability is a 'mistake,' former White House economist warns

Reacting to the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge improving by 0.3% from March to April, former Trump Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett signaled it's a "mistake" to start dismissing the possibility of a recession on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday.

BANK OF AMERICA CEO: U.S. CONSUMER IN ‘VERY GOOD SHAPE,’ MAKES FED'S JOB ‘TOUGHER’

KEVIN HASSETT: I hope it's a positive development, but I'm very skeptical that [PCE's] not going to accelerate from here. You know, there was a weird blip with gasoline prices going down in April and they've more than recovered that ground in May. And the thing that I look at really is that the consumer is really pessimistic… And one way you can see that is the savings rate has dipped to below 5%, which is the lowest it's been since the September of the Lehmann crash.

The bottom line is first quarter was negative. Second quarter right now, GDP has it at about 1%. If it comes in negative, then we're in a recession right now. And so I think dismissing that probability is a mistake.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW