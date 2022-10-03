Dish Network announces Disney, ESPN channels restored to network following contract dispute

Dish Network announced Monday it had reached a tentative deal to restore all TV channels owned by Disney, following a weekend where the satellite broadcaster saw customers become disgruntled over a blackout.

The agreement ends a contract dispute that resulted in millions of Dish customers losing access to Disney-owned channels, including ESPN and ABC. Dish has 10 million subscribers nationwide.

"We are pleased to announce that all your Disney and ESPN channels have been restored. Thank you for your patience and support," Dish wrote on Twitter.

The deal comes after Dish subscribers were unable to view ESPN and ABC sports programming over the weekend. Sports fans became frustrated on Saturday after missing out on college football games aired by ESPN and its sister networks, which include SEC ESPN Network and ACC Network.

HOW MUCH CAN DISNEY LOSE AS A RESULT OF HURRICANE IAN-PROMPTED CLOSURES?

But after the two sides agreed on terms, Dish customers will be able to watch "Monday Night Football" on ESPN.

DISNEY WORLD ‘ENTHUSIASTS’ SAY THEME PARK HAS ‘LOST ITS MAGIC’

Other channels unavailable over the weekend included FX, Disney Channel, Freeform and National Geographic.

Disney said in a statement it had reached a "handshake agreement" with Dish reflecting fair market value for its content.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, and the two companies will work to finalize the agreement in the coming days, Disney said.