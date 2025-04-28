DHL resumes global shipments of packages worth over $800 to US customers

DHL Express is resuming shipments valued at more than $800 to consumers in the U.S. from businesses in other countries.

The parcel delivery company announced the move on Monday, marking an end to a temporary pause in business-to-consumer (B2C) shipments of over $800 into the U.S. that it had instituted about a week ago.

DHL Express said on its website it has "resumed the transport of B2C shipments addressed to private individuals in the U.S. where the declared value exceeded USD 800" effective Monday.

The temporary suspension of $800-plus shipments into the U.S. was precipitated by a regulatory change that subjected such parcels to formal customs clearances, but, according to the parcel delivery company, shipments worth $800 to $2,500 now "can once again be cleared using the expedited informal entry process."

Its decision to restart the shipments "follows constructive dialogue between DHL and the U.S. government, who demonstrated a strong willingness to understand our operational and technical challenges, and who agreed that it was imperative to act quickly in the interest of U.S. consumers," DHL Express said.

The company noted to customers that they could still encounter delays with their shipments into the U.S. while it resumes the service and works through its backlog.

"DHL Express values the opportunity to have contributed to the development of this new regulation by the U.S. government in favor of our customers, who have been our focus," the company said. "It is our priority to effectively support your needs, and we view this development as a positive step forward in continuing the facilitation of international trade."

DHL Express, part of the larger Germany-based DHL Group, largely focuses on "Time Definite International" services.

Globally, it notched roughly 276 million TDI shipments last year, according to the company.

