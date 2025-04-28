Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended

Politics
Published

DHL resumes global shipments of packages worth over $800 to US customers

DHL said it had 'constructive dialogue' with the US government

close
 Penn Mutual Asset Management portfolio manager George Cipolloni unpacks the stock market's response to tariff uncertainty on 'Mornings with Maria.' video

The US needs to get to the table and secure wins on trade, expert says

 Penn Mutual Asset Management portfolio manager George Cipolloni unpacks the stock market's response to tariff uncertainty on 'Mornings with Maria.'

DHL Express is resuming shipments valued at more than $800 to consumers in the U.S. from businesses in other countries. 

The parcel delivery company announced the move on Monday, marking an end to a temporary pause in business-to-consumer (B2C) shipments of over $800 into the U.S. that it had instituted about a week ago.

DHL Express said on its website it has "resumed the transport of B2C shipments addressed to private individuals in the U.S. where the declared value exceeded USD 800" effective Monday.

COURIER FIRM DHL EXPRESS TO SUSPEND GLOBAL SHIPMENTS OF MORE THAN $800 TO US CONSUMERS OVER NEW CUSTOMS RULES

DHL

The company announced on April 20 that it would suspend global shipments worth more than $800 to U.S. consumers. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via / Getty Images)

The temporary suspension of $800-plus shipments into the U.S. was precipitated by a regulatory change that subjected such parcels to formal customs clearances, but, according to the parcel delivery company, shipments worth $800 to $2,500 now "can once again be cleared using the expedited informal entry process."

Its decision to restart the shipments "follows constructive dialogue between DHL and the U.S. government, who demonstrated a strong willingness to understand our operational and technical challenges, and who agreed that it was imperative to act quickly in the interest of U.S. consumers," DHL Express said. 

The company noted to customers that they could still encounter delays with their shipments into the U.S. while it resumes the service and works through its backlog.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"DHL Express values the opportunity to have contributed to the development of this new regulation by the U.S. government in favor of our customers, who have been our focus," the company said. "It is our priority to effectively support your needs, and we view this development as a positive step forward in continuing the facilitation of international trade." 

DHL plane

DHL Express said on its website it has "resumed the transport of B2C shipments addressed to private individuals in the U.S. where the declared value exceeded USD 800" effective Monday. (Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via / Getty Images)

DHL Express, part of the larger Germany-based DHL Group, largely focuses on "Time Definite International" services. 

Globally, it notched roughly 276 million TDI shipments last year, according to the company.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS