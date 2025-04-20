Courier firm DHL Express to suspend global shipments of more than $800 to US consumers over new customs rules

The multinational logistics company DHL Express said it would suspend global shipments worth more than $800 to American consumers, including from Hong Kong, due to U.S. customs regulatory changes.

DHL, which is headquartered in Germany, said the suspension of shipments would begin on Monday. The company said the move is a temporary measure.

The company said the decision was made in response to new U.S. customs rules requiring formal entry processing on all shipments worth more than $800. The minimum was $2,500 before a change was announced on April 5.

DHL said business-to-business shipments would continue but could face delays. Shipments worth less than $800 to either businesses or consumers were not impacted by the changes.

Last week, DHL said it would continue to process shipments from Hong Kong to the U.S. "in accordance with the applicable customs rules and regulations" and would "work with our customers to help them understand and adapt to the changes that are planned for May 2."

The Hongkong Post said earlier that it had suspended mail services for goods sent by sea to the U.S., accusing the American government of "bullying" after the Trump administration canceled tariff-free trade provisions for packages from China and Hong Kong.

DHL is one of several companies making changes to its shipping services amid ongoing trade concerns, particularly as the trade war between the U.S. and China heats up.

Reuters contributed to this report.