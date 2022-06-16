Democrats will make inflation worse 'at every turn': Rep. Kevin Brady

During an interview on ‘Mornings with Maria,’ Thursday, Republican Texas Congressman Kevin Brady provides insight on solutions to inflation, arguing that the Democrats' plan to drive tax hikes up will further economic hardship.

REP. KEVIN BRADY: It's crazy. So we have four or five now, countries around the world lowering their business rates to fight inflation. We have a White House and Senate Democrats who want to drive tax hikes up. Those are going to land on consumers, on workers. And Maria, the 1 to $1.3 trillion in tax hikes, they're looking at land on Main Street businesses, on American-made energy.

They land on investors here in America who, by the way, we need more investment in the supply chain equipment, in technologies to ease these prices. So they're going to make inflation worse at every turn. And it is not, I'm just telling you, it is not dead yet over there.

