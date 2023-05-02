Demand for AI skills on freelance services website Fiverr skyrockets

Amid the rapid rise of artificial intelligence technology, search queries on Fiverr, a freelance gig hub, have "skyrocketed," according to the website.

Fiverr’s Spring 2023 Business Trends Index shows that searches for AI-related services have increased as more businesses became aware of new opportunities to integrate this technology.

Over the last six months, for instance, searches for "ChatGPT," a chatbot developed by the Silicon Valley-based OpenAI, were comparable to searches for "Facebook" and "Product Design."

Per Fiverr’s index, searches for "Jasper," an AI content generation platform for businesses, exceeded "TikTok Video" and "Custom Logo" — both of which typically have high search volumes.

Earnings for freelancers who offered AI services related to programming and tech — such as AI app development — were responsible for the majority of revenue for AI services, Fiverr said.

Altogether, search queries for "artificial intelligence" increased 56%. Search queries for "AI" and "AI Art" increased more than 1,000% and nearly 7,000%, respectively.

In the U.S., AI-related services in most demand were "Brand Identity Design," at 968%, and "Claymation" at 18,654%.

The significant increase in demand for AI-related services underscores the proliferation of the technology in various sectors.

A recent survey conducted by WordFinder found nearly one in four employed Americans reported using ChatGPT for work, just months since it was released to the public.

The tool's most popular use among respondents was for generating ideas (41%), while 20% of workers use it for creating content, and 14% said they utilize the chatbot for responding to emails.

Eleven percent of employees reported using the app to write code, 10% of folks lean on it for writing resumes and cover letters, and 9% report using it for creating presentations.

