Delta Air Lines to furlough 1,941 pilots in October: memo

Delta Air Lines is set to furlough 1,941 pilots in October, the carrier said in a memo seen by Reuters on Monday that noted the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and plunging air travel demand.

Continue Reading Below

DELTA AIR LINES TO RESUME 50 INTERNATIONAL ROUTES

In a memo to pilots, Delta's head of flight operations John Laughter said there were roughly 11,200 active pilots still on Delta's roster after a voluntary early departure program.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 29.80 +2.53 +9.28%

"We are simply overstaffed, and we are faced with an incredibly difficult decision," Laughter said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Based on network projections, Laughter said Delta would need some 9,450 active pilots for the summer 2021 schedule, which the carrier expects would be the peak flying for the next 12-18 months.

Delta had sent warnings of potential furloughs to 2,258 pilots, according to its pilot union.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS