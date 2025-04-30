Delta Air Lines offering pay increase to employees for fourth consecutive year: 'Invest in our people'

Delta Air Lines announced its employees worldwide will be receiving a pay raise this year, marking the fourth consecutive year the company has increased wages.

Each employee will receive a 4% wage increase, which is in accordance with what CEO Ed Bastian announced in January at a leadership conference, according to a Delta news release.

The increase in wages comes just three months after the company paid out nearly five weeks of extra pay in February as part of its profit-sharing program. Delta said it shares profits with employees more than any other U.S. airline or company, totaling over $10 billion in payouts over the past 10 years.

"For a century, Delta has acted on the belief that when we invest in our people first, they deliver excellence for our customers," Bastian said on Tuesday. "Combined with the strength and resiliency of our business, these core values will continue to set Delta apart even as we face new pressures."

Delta said its compensation philosophy, which it describes as the best in the entire airline industry, is "rooted in the company's core value of sharing our success with employees."

Since 2022, the company said it has made cumulative investments of 25% or more in compensation in each of its largest frontline workgroups.

"With this pay raise, Delta continues to lead our global competitors in providing the highest total compensation to frontline employees for top performance," the release stated, adding that the company is "committed to the financial wellness of our people."

In addition to the profit-sharing program, Delta offers a generous benefits package to all employees.

Employees can expect to receive competitive base pay that typically includes a yearly raise, up to $100 monthly to help reach operational goals, free financial coaching with the ability to earn $1,000, a 6% match and an automatic 3% to 401(k) retirement accounts.

Delta was named the top airline by JUST Capital and CNBC in the annual Just 100 list, which ranks companies on issues like fair wages and worker well-being.