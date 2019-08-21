Del Monte to close two US plants, layoff hundreds

Del Monte Foods said this week it will close two of its U.S. production facilities in a move that will mean layoffs for hundreds of workers.

The Sleepy Eye, Minn., and Mendota, Ill., facilities will be closing at the end of the current vegetable packing season, according to a press release. That’s expected to be in late October, The Star Tribune reported.

During peak season, the plant in Illinois employs 550 workers while the plant in Minnesota employs up to 400 workers, according to Food Business News.

Del Monte will also be selling off its Cambria, Wis., facility as well as the manufacturing assets from its Crystal City, Texas, facility.

The company previously closed plants in North Carolina, Indiana and California and went through a recall in December 2018 involving more than 64,000 cases of Fiesta corn, according to News Tribune.

The food brand will continue production at its other U.S. locations.

"This decision has been difficult and has come after careful consideration. This restructuring is a necessary step for us to remain competitive in a rapidly changing marketplace,” Joselito D. Campos, Jr., managing director and CEO of Del Monte’s parent company, Singapore-based Del Monte Pacific ­Limited, said in a statement.

Del Monte Foods announced Tuesday it will close two of its production facilities and sell off two others in the U.S. later this year. (iStock)

“Our asset-light strategy will lead to more efficient and lower cost operations," Campos added. "We are committed to doing all we can to provide the affected employees with resources and support."

