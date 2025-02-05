Deadly bird flu detected in Nevada dairy cattle

The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) recently confirmed the deadly bird flu genotype responsible for killing flocks nationwide was found in Nevada dairy cattle.

The APHIS National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) on Friday found the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) genotype D1.1 in dairy cattle, according to a statement.

The confirmation came a result of state tracing and investigation, following an initial detection on silo testing under the USDA’s National Milk Testing Strategy in Nevada, officials said.

"USDA APHIS continues to work with the Nevada Department of Agriculture by conducting additional on-farm investigation, testing, and gathering additional epidemiological information to better understand this detection and limit further disease spread," the statement read.

This is the first detection of the virus genotype in dairy cattle – all previous detections in dairy cattle have been a different genotype, B3.13.

Genotype D1.1 represents the predominant genotype in the North American flyways over the fall and winter and has been identified in wild birds, mammals and spillovers into domestic poultry, according to APHIS.

Eggs are becoming increasingly difficult to find and more expensive nationwide due to the bird flu, Fox Business previously reported.

The detection does not change USDA’s HPAI eradication strategy and "is a testament to the strength of our National Milk Testing Strategy," according to officials.

In the interest of sharing information of import to the scientific community, APHIS will publish a technical brief on the findings on its website and post the sequence data on GenBank in the coming week.