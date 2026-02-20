Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Economy
Published

Deadliest jobs in America revealed

Some of the 5,070 deadly work injuries in 2024 were tied to homicide and suicide, the report indicates

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for February 19

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

More than 5,000 deadly work injuries were recorded in the U.S. in 2024, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, with truck drivers and construction trades workers accounting for a large proportion.

"There were 5,070 fatal work injuries recorded in the United States in 2024, down 4.0 percent from 5,283 in 2023," the BLS revealed on Thursday.

The data notes 1,018 fatal occupational injuries involving motor vehicle operators in 2024, including a whopping 798 among heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers.

MIKE ROWE WARNS AI WILL HIT WHITE-COLLAR WORKERS HARDEST — WELDERS ARE SAFE FOR NOW

Construction worker

A construction worker helps build a support column using steel rebar during the building of a condo tower on Feb. 10, 2025 in Miami, Fla. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Roadway incidents involving motorized land vehicles decreased 8.5 percent to 1,146 in 2024 from 1,252 in 2023, while pedestrian incidents involving motorized land vehicles increased 19.0 percent to 369 in 2024 from 310 in 2023," the bureau said.

There were 788 deadly injuries among construction trade workers in 2024, according to the report, and 239 among grounds maintenance workers.

A significant number of the overall fatal occupational injury figure involved homicides and suicides, at 470 and 263 in 2024 respectively.

THESE ARE THE TOP 10 JOBS IN THE US FOR 2026, ACCORDING TO INDEED

Tractor trailer

A tractor trailer on an interstate during a winter storm in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. (Mark Felix/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

There were 410 tied to drug and alcohol overdoses

"The decrease in fatal injuries in 2024 was largely driven by a 16.2 percent drop in fatalities due to exposure to harmful substances or environments (to 687 cases from 820). This decrease was in turn driven by a decline in drug or alcohol overdoses which accounted for 59.7 percent of fatalities in this category, dropping to 410 fatal injuries in 2024 from 512 fatalities in 2023," BLS noted.

Among forest, conservation and logging workers, there were just 53 deadly occupation injuries in 2024, and among fishing and hunting workers, just 24, the data indicates. 

THE TYPICAL AMERICAN WORKER HAS JUST $955 SAVED FOR RETIREMENT, STUDY SHOWS

Construction site

Workers at a construction site for the Gateway Program Hudson Tunnel Project in New York on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But both categories had a high incidence of deadly work injuries for every 100,000 full-time equivalent workers, with logging workers at 110.4 per 100,000 workers, and fishing and hunting workers at 88.8 per 100,000 in 2024, according to the BLS. Among roofers, that figure is 48.7 per 100,000 workers.