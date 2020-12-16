Cuomo's COVID indoor dining ban will hurt an economy already in dire straits: Pataki

Former New York Gov. George Pataki would not have issued an indoor dining ban in restaurants in the Big Apple amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is going to hurt an economy that is already in dire straits and I just hope that they take another look and say this is not a good idea,” Pataki told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on “Cavuto Coast to Coast.”

On the heels of the Pfizer vaccine rollout, the former three-term state governor said that New York is “not out of the woods.”

“This is a time when we should be optimistic. People are getting the Pfizer vaccine as we speak. A Moderna vaccine might be approved this week. That’s not the case in New York. They’re talking about a massive new shutdown, more losses of jobs, and restaurants, and government revenue, and this is not an exciting time to look to the future of New York whether or not a Washington stimulus comes along,” Pataki said.

Moreover, outdoor dining was suspended Wednesday afternoon after the Department of Sanitation issued a "snow alert" ahead of an impending winter storm that may dump more than 8 inches on the city.

It comes one day after a swarm of New York City community members gathered alongside struggling restaurant workers and owners in Manhattan on Tuesday morning to plead for financial relief in order to weather the coronavirus pandemic.

Pataki said that due to the circumstances, he “would not have shut down indoor dining in New York City.” He proceeded to warn that the measure will "hurt" the Big Apple's economy.

“First of all, the governor had shut down way too long over the summer -- did not allow indoor dining when the virus rates were very low. And then they said go ahead, spend lots of money, remove three-quarters of your tables, put up panels so that everybody is isolated so that you can eat indoors safely and now they’re being told ‘nevermind, just shut down completely,'" Pataki explained.

Pataki went on to say that “it does not make sense” because “over 98.5% of the infections” are not traced to “public places like restaurants,” according to the “latest numbers.”

“They’re private parties, private get-togethers. You know, you’re going to be safer in one of these restaurants that is well prepared than in a private gathering with 60 people, not social distancing. So, it makes no sense," he said.

