Cuomo to allow gyms to reopen with coronavirus precautions

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that gyms can reopen in the state next week, at one-third capacity and with social distancing and health precautions.

“Gyms can open as soon as August 24 at 33% capacity with mandatory mask wearing and other strict health measures,” Cuomo tweeted Monday, adding that “HVAC systems must meet guidelines.”

The governor also said that “localities must inspect every gym before it opens or within 2 weeks of opening.”

“Localities must enforce regulations,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo’s move to reopen fitness centers came after more than 1,500 gyms filed a $500 million class action lawsuit claiming the Cuomo administration’s reopening plans were unfair to those businesses.

“We know gyms are highly problematic,” Cuomo said last week. “We know from the other states, they opened them, and they had to close them.”

Cuomo’s announcement Monday, though, doubles down on the importance of local officials enforcing social distancing and safety measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.