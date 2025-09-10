Cracker Barrel returning to handmade biscuits, latest in series of changes after customers speak out

FIRST ON FOX: Cracker Barrel is highlighting a series of changes the restaurant chain has implemented in the wake of aggressive backlash from customers in recent weeks, ranging from a throwback in biscuit preparation to the elimination of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs.

Cracker Barrel is poised to announce the return of handmade biscuits Wednesday, saying they will be "rolled by hand and baked fresh throughout the day."

"Cracker Barrel was built on biscuits, so when you told us our biscuits weren’t the same anymore, we took it to heart," the company will say on social media Wednesday. "We aim to serve up the best food possible, starting with our biscuits. From now on, our biscuits will be even better than you remember. Rolled by hand and baked fresh throughout the day. Come share a basket with us today, we’ll save you a seat."

The company says it has also walked back policies relating to various social justice issues, both in events the company sponsors and in its hiring practices.

"The company does not have DEI team-member positions or DEI quotas/requirements. It hires, promotes, and rewards individuals based only on skills and performance—full stop," a company spokesperson told FOX Business. "It does not treat employees or guests differently based on race or any other protected class."

Cracker Barrel also says it will no longer sponsor events that do not directly relate to business needs, including Pride events.

The company also highlighted that its employee benefits programs have never covered sex reassignment or "any affiliated care."

The news comes just days after Cracker Barrel announced it was also walking back plans for restaurant remodels after receiving more backlash.

"We have heard our guests, and we are continuing to listen. We are focused on the kitchen and our guests’ plates and serving up generous portions of craveable food with Cracker Barrel’s warm country hospitality," a Cracker Barrel spokesperson said previously.

"You’ve shared your voices in recent weeks not just on our logo, but also on our restaurants. We’re continuing to listen. Today, we’re suspending our remodels. If your restaurant hasn’t been remodeled, you don’t need to worry, it won’t be," the company said in a statement posted to its website.

Cracker Barrel said only four of its 660 locations have been remodeled and pledged that the project will not continue. The remodels dropped the Americana décor the chain is known for, in favor of a more minimalist, modern look. The company said it will continue to invest in restaurant quality, putting a bigger focus on "the kitchen and on your plate."

The parade of changes follows a firestorm over Cracker Barrel's attempt to rebrand its iconic logo, removing "The Old Timer" — an image of an old man leaning over a barrel — and replacing it with a sleek rendering of the company’s name over a yellow barrel shape. Thousands of fans voiced dismay at the new logo.

It did not take long for the company to abandon the logo change and release a statement reassuring customers.

"The vintage Americana you love will always be here – the rocking chairs on the porch, our fireplaces and peg games, unique treasures in our gift shop and antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee. We want you to have a warm, welcoming space for friends and family to gather and enjoy our craveable food and country hospitality," the company said.