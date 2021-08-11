Inflation check: Gas, cars, truck prices rising

Inflation reared its ugly head this week as year-over-year consumer and producer prices jumped notably.

The Consumer Price Index rose 5.4% in July, matching the prior month's gain as the fastest since August 2008, while prices at the producer level jumped 7.8%, the most on record, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

PRODUCER PRICES RISE THE MOST ON RECORD IN JULY

INSIDE THE CPI Report:

Gasoline Prices +41.8%

The index for gasoline rose by 2.4% in July after rising by 2.5% in June.

The index for natural gas also showed an increase of 2.2% following a 1.7% increase in both May and June.

Used Car & Truck Prices +41.7%

The index for used cars and trucks showed an increase of 0.2% in July following an increase of at least 7.3% in April, May and June.

Prices of Major Appliances+12.3%

The index for major appliances rose by 0.9% in July following an increase of 2.7% in June.

Car & Truck Rental Costs +73.5%

The index for car and truck rental costs declined by 4.6% in July following an increase of 5.2% in June.

Airline Fares +19%

The index for airline fares declined by 0.1% in July after showing a sharp increase in recent months.

Hotel & Motel Costs +24.1% in July From a Year Ago

The index for hotels and motels rose by 6.8% in July after showing an increase of 7.9% in June.

