World Economic Forum postpones annual meeting due to COVID-19

The World Economic Forum (WEF) said Wednesday it will postpone its annual meeting until the summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The decision was not taken easily, since the need for global leaders to come together to design a common recovery path and shape the 'Great Reset' in the post-COVID-19 era is so urgent," WEF said. "However, the advice from experts is that the Forum cannot do so safely in January."

This year, the forum will "digitally convene high-level Davos Dialogues” during the week of Jan. 25, and the WEF says global leaders will share their views on the state of the world in 2021.

Every year, the world’s top business, political and economic leaders gather in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss solutions to some of the world’s most pressing issues. One of those issues this year: the coronavirus pandemic.

"The dramatic spread of COVID-19 has disrupted lives, livelihoods communities and businesses worldwide," WEF has said.

As a result, WEF says stakeholders, especially global business, must urgently come together "to minimize its impact on public health and limit its potential for further disruption to lives and economies around the world."

Following the outbreak of the virus, almost 1,800 organizations from business, government and civil society have joined the Forum’s COVID Action Platform.

Details regarding the dates and location of the rescheduled meeting will be shared once WEF "is assured that all conditions are fulfilled to guarantee the health and safety of our participants and the hosting community."

