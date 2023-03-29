Cost of Ivy League colleges climb over $80K in 2023

The cost of attending an Ivy League institution in the upcoming academic year will be more expensive than ever as prices climb close to $90,000 a year.

The eight Ivy League schools in the northeast U.S. have seen tuition and other fees pile up over the years, and even with financial aid for eligible students, the costs are mounting for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, will cost students and families $84,728 for tuition, room and board, and other fees, while Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, will also see costs above $84,000.

A four-year degree could end up costing students and families around $336,000.

THE MOST EXPENSIVE COLLEGES IN 2023

Considering the price of tuition alone, Columbia University was ranked the number two costliest school in the U.S. with a tuition of $65,524, according to a list released last month by the College Investor.

But when tuition and other fees are added, the cost skyrockets to $81,680.

Yale similarly broke the $80,000 tuition threshold last year.

UNDERSTANDING HOW TO PAY FOR COLLEGE

A vast majority of students attending these institutions receive financial aid, with many covering tuition costs for families making below a certain threshold of annual income.

Harvard’s financial aid package helps families earning less than $75,000 annually, while Princeton grants financial aid that typically covers the full cost of tuition, room and board for families earning less than $65,000 in annual income.

Here is a list of all eight Ivy League institutions and their respective estimated costs for tuition, room, board and other fees for the 2023-2024 academic year:

– Brown University: $84,728

– Cornell University: $84,568

– Columbia University: $81,680

– Dartmouth: $83,802

– Harvard University: $76,763

– Princeton University: $76,040

– University of Pennsylvania: $84,570

– Yale University: $83,880