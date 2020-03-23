Coronavirus-led recession could be as bad as 2008 crisis, IMF chief warns

The International Monetary Fund's Chief Kristalina Georgiev on Monday warned a global recession triggered by the coronavirus pandemic will be as bad as the 2008 financial crisis, if not worse, in terms of severity — but suggested the downturn could end by 2021.

In an overarching review of the novel coronavirus's impact on the global economy, Georgiev said she anticipates negative growth in 2020 and a recession "at least as bad as during the global financial crisis or worse."

"But we expect recovery in 2021," she said. "To get there, it is paramount to prioritize containment and strengthen health systems — everywhere. The economic impact is and will be severe, but the faster the virus stops, the quicker and stronger the recovery will be."

To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the U.S. has canceled school; issued mandatory work-from-home policies; grounded airplanes; anchored cruise ships and fired shops, restaurants and bars throughout the nation to close. With Americans stuck at home, it's almost guaranteed to cause a huge slump in consumer spending, which powers about two-thirds of the country’s GDP.

