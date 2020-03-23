Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Coronavirus-led recession could be as bad as 2008 crisis, IMF chief warns

The IMF said it anticipates negative growth in 2020

By FOXBusiness
close
Pershing Square Capital Management CEO Bill Ackman argues the coronavirus will die within a certain period of time without a host. video

30-day nationwide shutdown will kill coronavirus: Bill Ackman

Pershing Square Capital Management CEO Bill Ackman argues the coronavirus will die within a certain period of time without a host.

The International Monetary Fund's Chief Kristalina Georgiev on Monday warned a global recession triggered by the coronavirus pandemic will be as bad as the 2008 financial crisis, if not worse, in terms of severity — but suggested the downturn could end by 2021.

Continue Reading Below

In an overarching review of the novel coronavirus's impact on the global economy, Georgiev said she anticipates negative growth in 2020 and a recession "at least as bad as during the global financial crisis or worse."

"But we expect recovery in 2021," she said. "To get there, it is paramount to prioritize containment and strengthen health systems — everywhere. The economic impact is and will be severe, but the faster the virus stops, the quicker and stronger the recovery will be."

To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the U.S. has canceled school; issued mandatory work-from-home policies; grounded airplanes; anchored cruise ships and fired shops, restaurants and bars throughout the nation to close. With Americans stuck at home, it's almost guaranteed to cause a huge slump in consumer spending, which powers about two-thirds of the country’s GDP.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.