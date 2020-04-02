Coronavirus layoffs inspired this business to help women dress for job success

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As a record number of Americans lose jobs amid a shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, one company is helping women in New York City look their best when they start interviewing for their next one.

Adarsh Alphons is the founder and CEO of Wardrobe, a city-based peer-to-peer luxury designer and vintage fashion rental platform focused on sustainability. He launched an initiative called ‘Suited for Success,’ which is offering free luxury and designer fashion rentals to any woman in New York City interviewing for a new job.

That includes people who are recently unemployed, upcoming graduates, and those looking for a new start in their career.

“When we heard about the coronavirus crisis, we knew it would have an immediate impact on jobs,” explained Alphons. “Our goal is to be of service, and we launched ‘Suited for Success’ to try to do our part in helping during this crisis.”

Alphons explained to Fox Business that he understands the economic climate and knows women may not be able to buy a new outfit or refresh their wardrobe for a job interview.

“Part of an interview is how you present yourself, and your outfit plays a big role in that,” said Alphons. “What you wear should be one less thing you should think about, and we want you to be able to get that job, so we're here for you to make sure you look your best every step of the way.”

All job candidates have to do is fill out a form on Wardrobe’s website to get a credit for a dress or suit and Wardrobe will worry about logistics. The firm works with a network of dry cleaners to ensure the outfits are clean and delivers garments across Manhattan and in some parts of Brooklyn.

While the “Suited for Success” initiative is only available to users in New York City, Alphons hopes it inspires other companies.

“We know so many people are going through a hard time in terms of job prospects in the economy,” said Alphons. “We want to do our small part to support our community in any way we can. We will get through this together.”

Emily DeCiccio is a reporter and video producer for Fox News Digital Originals.