Trump says coronavirus closures could end in 'sections'

On the day that the United States passed China and Italy with the most confirmed coronavirus cases – 83,507 according to Johns Hopkins University – President Trump reiterated his call for America to “go back to work.”

“Our country has to go back. Our country is based on that. I think it is going to happen pretty quickly,” Trump said at the daily coronavirus task force briefing held at the White House, “ A lot of progress has (been) made but we’ve got to go back to work.”

But the plan to get America working again may not start with the entire country. “We may take sections of our country. We may take large sections of our country that aren’t so seriously affected and we may do it that way,” Trump said adding he would offer more details on this plan next week.

Vice President Mike Pence noted that the president would be given "a range of recommendations and additional guidance for going forward" this weekend.

President Trump emphasized that even if people are able to go back to work immediately, social distancing will still remain common practice for the forseeable future.

"They're going to be practicing, as much as you can, social distancing and washing your hands and not shaking hands and all of the things that we talk about so much but they have to go back to work", he said.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment surged to 3.28 million last week, shattering a decades-old jobless claims record of of 695,000 in October 1982, according to a report on Thursday by the Department of Labor.

