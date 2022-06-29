Expand / Collapse search
Economy

Congress needs to ‘stop the bleeding’ to help the economy: Rep. Scott Perry

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., discusses what Congress can do to help ease record-high prices. video

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday, Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., said that Congress needs to "stop the bleeding" of government spending to help the economy as recession fears grow.

REP. SCOTT PERRY: They flooded the market with trillions and trillions of dollars, not enough goods fast enough with a broken supply chain over COVID. What Congress can do is stop the bleeding, stop the errant spending, just the aberrant, never-ending spending on things that we can't pay for. That's what Congress can do. And what the administration can do is quit lying to us when they say they're doing everything they can about energy prices. 

Capitol building and economic uncertainty

Rep. Scott Perry says Congress needs to 'stop the bleeding' of government spending to help the economy (istock / iStock)

It's a flat out lie. And we all know it. It has nothing to do with Vladimir Putin. It has everything to do with Biden's policies. And on the spending they can be doing the same thing. They're still working towards Build Back Better just crazy spending on things that we can't afford aren't tested, aren't true and don't work. This is actually a fairly simple formula, but they refuse to follow it at all. And we're all going to suffer for it. 

GDP CONTRACTION DEEPENS GIVING FRESH RECESSION CLUES AMID SOARING INFLATION

