Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

Concha: Biden’s assertion of ‘zero inflation’ is 'laughable,' ‘utterly pathetic’

Mainstream media have "eviscerated" Biden's claims of "zero" inflation

close
Fox News contributor Joe Concha discusses the U.S. economy, saying inflation will continue to be a key political issue leading up to the midterm elections.  video

Biden’s assertion of ‘zero inflation’ is ‘utterly pathetic’: Joe Concha

Fox News contributor Joe Concha discusses the U.S. economy, saying inflation will continue to be a key political issue leading up to the midterm elections. 

During an interview on "Varney & Co.," Thursday, Fox News contributor Joe Concha slammed the President for touting "zero inflation" to Americans, arguing that the Biden administration must think the public is "really stupid" to believe that their massive spending package will successfully reduce inflation rates.

JOE CONCHA: Right Stu, because people have to eat, right? So, they go to the store, and they buy food. They still see that prices are still way, way above what they were just one year ago. And this administration, this president, they truly think the public is really, really, really, really that stupid. I haven't heard something so ridiculous as this as the president saying yesterday that we're zero inflation, since Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez once said, unemployment was low under Donald Trump was because many people were working two jobs, which is not how unemployment works. 

President Joe Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about inflation (Getty Images / Getty Images)

So I looked at some of the major newspapers yesterday and today, Stu, to see if they were going to challenge this claim of zero inflation as the utterly pathetic and laughable thing that it was that we heard. In the Wall Street Journal, take a bow, their editorial board eviscerated the president over this claim. And then I got to The New York Times, too, and they're actually running this story with this headline: "Think 9% inflation is bad, try 90%." And the basic gist is, quit your whining, pampered Americans. You would kill for 9% inflation if you're living in Argentina right now. Well, this ain't Argentina, Stu. 

INFLATION IS STILL WIPING OUT THE AVERAGE AMERICAN'S WAGE GAINS

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

close
Fox News contributor Joe Concha criticizes the Biden administration's declaration that the U.S. economy is experiencing ‘zero inflation’ on ‘Varney & Co.’ video

American public ‘unequivocally’ knows ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ will not reduce rates: Joe Concha

Fox News contributor Joe Concha criticizes the Biden administration's declaration that the U.S. economy is experiencing ‘zero inflation’ on ‘Varney & Co.’