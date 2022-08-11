Concha: Biden’s assertion of ‘zero inflation’ is 'laughable,' ‘utterly pathetic’

During an interview on "Varney & Co.," Thursday, Fox News contributor Joe Concha slammed the President for touting "zero inflation" to Americans, arguing that the Biden administration must think the public is "really stupid" to believe that their massive spending package will successfully reduce inflation rates.

JOE CONCHA: Right Stu, because people have to eat, right? So, they go to the store, and they buy food. They still see that prices are still way, way above what they were just one year ago. And this administration, this president, they truly think the public is really, really, really, really that stupid. I haven't heard something so ridiculous as this as the president saying yesterday that we're zero inflation, since Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez once said, unemployment was low under Donald Trump was because many people were working two jobs, which is not how unemployment works.

So I looked at some of the major newspapers yesterday and today, Stu, to see if they were going to challenge this claim of zero inflation as the utterly pathetic and laughable thing that it was that we heard. In the Wall Street Journal, take a bow, their editorial board eviscerated the president over this claim. And then I got to The New York Times, too, and they're actually running this story with this headline: "Think 9% inflation is bad, try 90%." And the basic gist is, quit your whining, pampered Americans. You would kill for 9% inflation if you're living in Argentina right now. Well, this ain't Argentina, Stu.

