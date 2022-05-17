Coca-Cola to introduce bottles with attached lids

Coca-Cola Great Britain announced Tuesday that the company will introduce packaging that keeps bottle caps attached to ensure that customers can easily recycle the entire package.

The company said in a statement that plastic bottle lids have been recyclable for several years but are often discarded or littered.

"Our innovative new design means that the cap stays connected to the bottle after opening, reducing the potential for it to be thrown away while still giving our customers the experience they know and love," the statement read.

The new lids hit the market Tuesday on 1.5-liter bottles of Fanta, Diet Coke and Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar in Scotland, the company said. The caps will be attached to every bottle across Coca‑Cola Great Britain’s brand by early 2024.

The move makes Coca-Cola the first major soda company to announce the change to attached caps across its entire brand in Great Britain, according to Coke's announcement.

"This is a small change that we hope will have a big impact, ensuring that when consumers recycle our bottles, no cap gets left behind," Coca-Cola Great Britain general manager Jon Woods said in a statement.

He added that the company recognizes it has a "leading role to play in pushing innovation and design to produce more high-quality recycled plastic which can be converted into new bottles."

Coca-Cola's European business first tested the attached caps last year in Spain in a pilot program after a European Union directive on single-use plastics took effect, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Single-use plastic bottles are still allowed in the EU. However, starting in 2024, the bottles must reduce the "dispersal of container caps and lids made of plastic into the environment" through attached caps and other designs, the directive states.

The Coca-Cola Company has previously announced a commitment to use at least 50% recycled material in its packaging around the globe by the year 2030. The company also said it plans to make its packaging completely recyclable by 2025 as part of its World Without Waste environmental program that was introduced in 2018.

"We have a responsibility to help solve the global plastic waste crisis, and we’re leveraging our scale and reach across markets to reach our sustainability goals, suppress waste pollution and reduce our carbon footprint," Coca-Cola's website reads.