Chipotle to fill 15,000 roles during national hiring event

Chipotle is going on a hiring spree.

The Newport, Calif.-based company is holding a nationwide hiring event Thursday in an effort to fill 15,000 roles as it further expands operations.

During Chipotle's Coast To Coast Career Day participating restaurants across the country will interview interested applicants while adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.

"Internal growth" is the main driver for the new hires, according to Chipotle. The company promoted nearly 11,000 employees in 2020 alone.

"We are fortunate to be experiencing growth during this unique time and want to safely provide an opportunity for purpose-driven individuals to join us on our mission of cultivating a better world," said Marissa Andrada, Chipotle chief diversity, inclusion and people officer.

Chipotle is asking applicants to reserve an interview time ahead of the hiring event. The meetings will be conducted outside with "COVID-19 safety protocols in place," including social distancing and mandatory mask-wearing.

Interviews will take place during two different two-hour time slots, one from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and another from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

