China slaps US with trade war complaint

China officially filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization Wednesday in response to the U.S. raising tariffs from 10 percent to 15 percent on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods.

In its complaint, China asks the WTO to facilitate “consultations” with the U.S. to reduce or end the tariffs. The U.S. Trade Representative did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

Wednesday's filing comes after the U.S. on Sunday put tariffs on $112 billion worth of Chinese goods, including footwear, clothing and textiles. The new tariffs mean 69 percent of consumer goods will face an import duty, up from 29 percent, according to the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

China responded to the tariffs by hitting $75 billion worth of U.S. goods with additional tarrifs, including for the first time putting a 5 percent tariff crude oil.

The U.S. and China have been engaged in a tit-for-tat trade war that has gone on for more than a year.

The U.S. has slapped tariffs on more than $350 billion of Chinese goods, and has plans to levy taxes on roughly another $200 billion of goods. China has put tarirffs on $185 billion of U.S. goods.

