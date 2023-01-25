Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

China fires back at Yellen, tells US to 'cope' with its own debt

China tells Washington to 'cope with its own debt problem'

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for January 24

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

China clapped back at U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this week after she accused Beijing of being a debt reform "barrier" for Africa and told Washington to "cope with its own debt problem."

"The biggest contribution that the U.S. can make to the debt issues outside the country is to act on responsible monetary policies, cope with its own debt problem, and stop sabotaging other sovereign countries' active efforts to solve their debt issues," the Chinese Embassy in Zambia said according to Reuters Wednesday. 

Yellen, along with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, arrived in Zambia Sunday to address debt reform across Africa. 

Yellen Zambia

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits a female-savings co-op and small-holding farm in Chongwe, Zambia, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, as part of a Treasury 10-day tour of Africa, with stops in Senegal, Zambia and South Africa. (AP Photo/Fatima Hussein / AP Newsroom)

US HITS DEBT CEILING, THREATENING ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

U.S. officials have long warned China has looked to nations in Africa where it offers loans to poor nations – which ultimately are unable to pay off the credit – to keep them beholden to Chinese interests – a scheme some have deemed "debt trap diplomacy."

For example, Zambia defaulted on its debt in 2020 and has made little progress in restructuring payments with China and private creditors, pushing its economy to the brink as poverty levels escalate. 

In 2022, the World Bank flagged that the world’s poorest nations owed $35 billion in debt service payments to government and private creditors – 40% of which were owed to China, reported Reuters.

Yellen Africa

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits a female-savings co-op and small-holding farm in Chongwe, Zambia, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, as part of a Treasury 10-day tour of Africa, with stops in Senegal, Zambia and South Africa.  (AP Photo/Fatima Hussein / AP Newsroom)

YELLEN SAYS TREASURY WILL TAKE ADDITIONAL 'EXTRAORDINARY MEASURES' ON DEBT LIMIT

The U.S. is facing its own financial woes though, as Republicans risk defaulting on the federal government’s debt amid GOP pushes to slash federal spending programs like Medicare and Social Security in the fight over the debt ceiling. 

As U.S. lawmakers grapple with economy-based politics from Washington, Yellen has seen her own challenges during her three country-trip to Africa which is aimed at showing a commitment by the U.S. as a leading partner in the region.

However, Yellen’s trip has reportedly been a hard sell by the Biden administration after aid to African nations was slashed under the Trump administration coupled by economic hardship caused by the COVID pandemic and now the food shortages amid the war in Ukraine.

Yellen

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a meeting with Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema at the State House in Lusaka, Zambia, Jan. 23, 2023.  (AP Photo/Salim Dawood / AP Newsroom)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"I don't know how I can give assurances, honestly," Yellen told Reuters when traveling from Senegal to Zambia.

Yellen said both Democrats and Republicans have a vested interest in health and trade initiatives with African partners, but convincing African nations that Washington can be a reliable partner for the long haul is the ultimate challenge. 