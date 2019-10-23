Expand / Collapse search
Chicago mayor to unveil budget, plan to tackle massive deficit

Associated Press
Thousands of students are out of school as Chicago teachers go on strike. FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti with more. video

Thousands of students are out of school as Chicago teachers go on strike. FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti with more.

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to detail how the nation's third-largest city should deal with an $838 million budget deficit when she delivers her budget address to the City Council.

Lightfoot's speech set for Wednesday morning comes on the fifth day of canceled classes during a strike by Chicago Public Schools teachers. The city's budget Lightfoot will address is separate from the school district's budget.

Lightfoot has already said her budget proposal will include a tax on solo riders using ride-hailing services in or out of downtown and doubling the tax on food and drinks in restaurants.

In her first State of the City address, Lightfoot said she wanted to avoid raising revenue from those least able to pay or by using strategies that could drive businesses from Chicago.